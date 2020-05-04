Arko Parvo Mukhejee says attacks on medical workers made him come up with the new version of ‘Teri Mitti’

Music composer Arko Parvo Mukherjee became the talk of the town when Teri Mitti from Kesari (2018) emerged as a big hit with its moving arrangement. Zee Music Company recently released a reworked version of the track, which pays tribute to medical workers for leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking exclusively to DH, Arko talks about the coronavirus crisis and life under the lockdown.

What encouraged you to work on the new version of Teri Mitti?

There have been a few incidents of late where people have attacked medical works. Such incidents and the situation in general compelled me to work on the song and pay tribute to those who are our warriors in these difficult times. Moreover, my father is a doctor and I have myself studied medicine so I understand the challenges involved.

How was the experience of working on the song?

The response to the original Teri Mitti was quite overwhelming. The song (as used in Kesari) spoke about the sacrifices of a warrior. We did not change the composition at all. Manoj Mustashir wrote the lyrics while B Praak did the dubbing from his house

What is keeping you busy amid the lockdown? .

I am creating music and collaborating with artistes (over phone). I am also reading plenty of books.

How did the music bug bite you?

I come from an academic Bengali family. All of us enjoy music and sing at home. I leaned Rabindra Sangeet during my early years, which helped me get some exposure. In high school, I played the guitar and continued my tryst with music. In my final year in medical college, I wrote a song in Hindi and this was a new beginning.

Did you face any challenges during you initial years in the industry?

During the initial days, I signed a contract with a leading label for an album but things did not work out as the timing was not right. Luckily, Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) soon gave me Jism 2 and then I got more work.

Who are your favourite composers?

I was impressed by the works of Shankar Jaikishen, Laxmikant-Pyaarelal and SD Burman. I also liked the songwriter Bob Dylan. AR Rahman is my favourite among the contemporary composers.

Are you open to working in the four major South Indian film industries?

I worked on a Telugu movie but did not enjoy the experience as much as I would have liked as I do not know the language. I like to be fully involved in the creative process and this is not possible if I do not know the script.

What motivates you when you hit a rough patch on the work front?

You need to find motivation inside yourself. Hits and flops keep happening and one cannot depend on them for happiness.