Arnold Schwarzenegger hired accent removal coach to break in Hollywood

"I remember he'd say, ‘You know you always say ‘sree.’ It’s ‘three,’ with a ‘T-H.’ So he had me say, ‘Three thousand three hundred and thirty-three and one-third,’ with the ‘T-H’ and not with the ‘S,” he said. “We would say, ‘This is a nice vine.’ But it’s actually ‘wine,’ right? So the guy had me say ‘A fine wine grows on vine.’ I was saying things like that over and over again. It was very helpful, but it didn’t get rid of my accent.”

He may not have succeeded in souding American but Schwarzenegger managed to break out as an action star with 1982's “Conan the Barbarian” and 1984’s “The Terminator', where his accent became an asset in playing the cyborg killer antagonist.