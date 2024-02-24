'Article 370' movie review: Another thinly veiled propaganda film

There are two different ways to view this film. One way to look at it is as an action thriller. Through this lens, the film does a fine job. It ensures that it keeps you on the edge of your seat. The editing is slick and doesn’t drive you to boredom, especially during discussions on the legal aspects of Article 370. The camera work and music are commendable. Casting Yami as the intel expert and Priyamani as the home secretary is a stroke of genius, adding a much-needed balance to what would otherwise be a predominantly masculine film.