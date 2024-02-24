'Article 370' movie review: Another thinly veiled propaganda film

Article 370
20242 hrs 38 mins
Director:Aditya Suhas Jambhale
Cast:Yami Gautam, Priya Mani, Arun Govil
Not all heroes wear capes and Yami Gautam, the female lead of the film, does not even wear a bulletproof helmet. But that is understandable. Cinema doesn’t need to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of an insurgency operation.
Article 370 weaves together multiple events in Kashmir from 2016 to 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated. The story revolves around how Zoni Haksar (Yami Gautam), an intelligence officer and home secretary Rajeswari (Priya Mani) handle the events leading to the abrogation.
Of course, every director is entitled to cinematic liberties. However, in this film, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, begins taking cinematic liberties right from the start. History has it that Maharajah Harisingh was reluctant to join India or Pakistan. He aligned himself with India only after he was attacked by the Pakistanis. But the makers of ‘370’ want you to believe Nehru delayed the accession until his friend Sheikh Abdullah was allowed power.
There are two different ways to view this film. One way to look at it is as an action thriller. Through this lens, the film does a fine job. It ensures that it keeps you on the edge of your seat. The editing is slick and doesn’t drive you to boredom, especially during discussions on the legal aspects of Article 370. The camera work and music are commendable. Casting Yami as the intel expert and Priyamani as the home secretary is a stroke of genius, adding a much-needed balance to what would otherwise be a predominantly masculine film.
When you look at it from the perspectives of balance and accuracy, it disappoints. Arguments to preserve the article are given no attention. Was it sacrificed because it would have slowed the pace of storytelling? Or did the director not want to counter an opinion that he did not believe in? JioCinemas being the producer, it's not hard to guess.
The creative team showed contempt for all the institutions of democracy, such as the opposition, and the journalists. They were all caricatured as conspiratorial and anti-national.
While elements of drama and action are aplenty, the film lacks the intelligence and the genuineness needed to sustain a conversation.
(Published 23 February 2024, 22:22 IST)