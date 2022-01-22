Birju Maharaj lived dance

For me, Kathak is Birju Maharaj and Birju Maharaj is Kathak. He was dance in its highest form personified. He was a colossus of an artiste who could sing, play the tabla just as well as he danced and who flowed like the river Ganga in his abundant creativity. A large hearted artiste, open to experimentation, he lent his brilliant choreographic skills to iconic films like 'Devdas', and 'Vishwaroopam' (for which he won a National Award).

I was 12 or 13 when pt Birju Maharaj visited my school in Bengaluru for a lecdem by Spicmacay (The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth).This had a lasting impact on me, opening my mind to the fascinating possibilities and beauty of classical dance. From then on I have watched with delight several of his lec dems and performances.

He was a magician. With his magical mind and artistry, he would create fascinating world of beauty, excitement and joy while depicting even the mundane things in life. He saw the world with a sense of childlike wonder and humour, communicating effectively to his audience and leave us feeling exhilarated and moved.

Through dances and rhythmic passages (parans, thihais), he would spin stories and episodes. Be it a game of cricket, or stars speaking to each other if they did, different personalities of human being eg the conversation a lazy and a self-motivated man, a bird feeding her little ones ....the list is endless. Every time his improvisations, when repeated, would be fresh in approach and spirit.

As his audience, his art demanded complete attention as it would be filled with spontaneity, unexpected moments, his eyes depicting a myriad emotions in split seconds, a flick of eyebrows or a twitch of the lips nuances of the body. So many ‘ aha’ moments for us rasikas, inspiring many feelings (rasa) and that has been my takeaway as a dancer. His dance emanated joy.

He was a maestro, an extraordinary artiste, yet he would disarm us with his charm, wit and simplicity. He was dance. He lived dance.

(The writer is an well-known classical dancer and actor).