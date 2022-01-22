Birju Maharaj saw rhythm even in the flight of birds

In 2015, Vajubhai Vala, governor of Karnataka, volunteered to attend a Pandit Birju Maharaj recital at the Srishti Festival hosted by my dance school in Bengaluru. We requested him to honour the maestro with the Shrishti National Award, which he did.

Birju Maharaj’s art had the same lure as Krishna’s flute. For him, everything in the world---including our heartbeats and the flight of birds---was characterised by music and rhythm.

Even at an advanced age, he performed rigorous traditional dance on the stage. In a long artistic career, he had also choreographed dances for such big film productions such as Shatranj ke Khiladi, Devdas, and Vishwaroopam.

Born Dukh Haran, Birju Maharaj became a leading exponent of the Lucknow Kalka Bindadin gharana of Kathak dance. Dancers in his illustrious family included his two uncles Shambu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, besides his father and guru Achhan Maharaj.

Born on February 4, 1938, he lost his father at a tender age. He then learnt under Shambu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj. In later years, Birju Maharaj taught at Bharatiya Kalakendra and Kathak Kendra in Delhi. He then opened his own institute and called it Kalashram.

Credited with bringing about a renaissance in Kathak, he has influenced almost every living Indian dancer with his genius. He pioneered group compositions, and produced ballets on mythological, historical and social themes. Besides being a dancer, he was also a vocalist, percussionist, poet, composer, and painter.

Birju Maharaj toured the world extensively, and was the youngest recipient of the Padma Bhushan. He was also honoured with several other prestigious awards. Committed to spreading the art, he made learning accessible to all. But he used to hint to young dancers that Kathak becomes a circus if they just focus on swinging.

(The author is director, Shristi Centre of Performing Arts and Institute of Dance Therapy)