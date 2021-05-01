Karnataka artistes remember maestro

Karnataka artistes remember maestro

He treated harmonium and tabla accompanists with the same respect he accorded to main artistes, they say

Vivek M V
Vivek M V, DHNS ,
  • May 01 2021, 04:13 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 04:13 ist
Ravindra Katoti and (right) Vyasmurti Katti.

Popular musicians from Karnataka reminisced about time spent with Pandit Rajan Mishra. 

“He is my favourite singer and there was no pressure on me while performing with him,” says Vyasmurti Katti, the well-known harmonium player, describing him as a ‘pure personality’. 

“I was his accompanist whenever he came to South India. Generally, accompanists are always given secondary treatment. But he would keep us on a par with the main artistes. He accompanied many stalwarts, including his uncle Pandit Gopal Mishra, and so he respected the art of accompaniment,” he explains. 

Rajan never looked into a book when he performed, and was thoroughly prepared before every concert. “The compositions would just flow so smoothly,” says Katti. 

Ravindra Katoti, another experienced harmonium player, grew up listening to Rajan and his younger brother Sajan’s jugalbandis. “I haven’t seen such a successful, long-standing pair in Indian music,” he tells Showtime

Katoti, who performed with Rajan-Sajan Mishra 10 times, says  their music appealed to the masses. “Usually the legends sing only to one class of audience. They cater to the pundits. The masses find their works heavy, but Rajan Mishra was a hit with the general public,” he says. 

In a jugalbandi, there is not much space for accompanists but he would create space for table and harmonium players. “With him, there was always a feeling of oneness,” says Katoti.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Music
Rajan Mishra
Rajan-Sajan Mishra
tribute
classical music

What's Brewing

A jurist with an eye for detail and an ear for jazz

A jurist with an eye for detail and an ear for jazz

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

 