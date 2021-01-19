Mumbai's lesser-known history revealed in new book

The book has extensive references to Sopara – the modern-day Nalasopara in Vasai in Palghar district

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
Mumbai Beyond Bombay, a new book penned by archaeologist, art historian and academician Dr. Suraj A. Pandit, looks at lesser-known facts about the history of Mumbai. Among other things, the book traces the seventh-century journey of Xuanzang, a Chinese Buddhist monk, scholar, traveller, and translator, through what is now known as the Mumbai metropolitan region.

“The people from this region are very humble, helpful with self-esteem,” Xuanzang had written in his account about Maharashtra.

The book is translated by Prashant Gharat and jointly published by Aprant and the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies, University of Mumbai.

The book has extensive references to Sopara – the modern-day Nalasopara in Vasai in Palghar district and Kanheri caves (earlier Krishnagiri) - that is located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Pandit, an archaeologist and historian, who is the Head of Department of Buddhist Studies at Vile Parle, writes that Xuanzang noted the existence of Theravada and Mahayana Buddhist monks in Mumbai – and a huge stupa built by Ashoka.

"This is none other than the stupa at Sopara. He notes a Buddhist monastery constructed in the mountains to the south of this stupa and describes the monastery in detail. This description is that of the monastery at Kanheri. He notes that the Viharas of the monastery are excavated in three layers on the slope of a mountain and a stone elephant is carved at the entrance gate,” Pandit writes.

Xuanzang stayed in Kanheri – and he wrote very highly of the monks and acharyas. He collected various Buddhist manuscripts and later translated them from Sanskrit to Chinese.

Xuanzang also received a wooden image of Avalokiteshvara (probably with 11 heads) that he took with him back to China.

