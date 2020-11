Renowned writer Paul Zacharia has been selected for the 28th Ezhuthachan award, the highest literary award of the Kerala government.

A jury comprising of eminent personalities like K Satchithanandan finalised the award that carries a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh, plaque and citation.

Paul Zacharia is a recipient of many honours including Kendra Sahitya Academy Award. He has penned around 60 books.

He has been selected for the award considering his valuable contributions to Malayalam literature.