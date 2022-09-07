Political satire play at Ranga Shankara on September 9

Political satire play at Ranga Shankara on September 9

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 07 2022, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 10:58 ist
Magadi Days

WeMove Theatre, a Bengaluru-based theatre company, will stage it's most popular Kannada play 'Magadi Days' at Ranga Shankara on September 9. 

Written and directed by Abhishek Iyengar, the play is a political satire based on a series of events that arise in Magadi, Bengaluru. The story unfolds when Karnataka gets its new chief minister, who is highly educated and a former IT employee. With great ambitions and desires, he dawns the power to bring in transparency in the way the government functions. 

In order to achieve this, he orders all his ministers to update their status of work in Facebook, Twitter and other social media network. Not satisfied with this new rule or policy, the bureaucratic section of the government plots a plan to bring down this rule, and what happens next is the crux of the 'Malgudi Days'.

Caught in between this battle of political section and the bureaucratic section are two characters, Ibu and Lakkawwa, who hails from Magadi. What happens to Ibu and Lakkawwa when the chief minister meets them for a By-election forms the concluding part of the play.

The play stars Rangaraj Bhattacharya, Anirudh Mahesh, Ranjan S, Srikanth Bhattacharya, Divya Dev, Sindhu Hegde, Hampa Kumar, Suraj Kiran, Sri Priya, Varshini Vijay. Abhijit Mahesh has written the lyrics while Abhishek Narain has scored the music. Manju Narayan is the light designer. 

Watch 'Magadi Days' at Ranga Shankara on September 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets available online. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WeMove Theatre
Magadi Days
Abhishek Iyengar
Play
Kannada
Ranga Shankara

What's Brewing

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

 