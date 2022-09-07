Political satire play at Ranga Shankara on September 9

WeMove Theatre, a Bengaluru-based theatre company, will stage it's most popular Kannada play 'Magadi Days' at Ranga Shankara on September 9.

Written and directed by Abhishek Iyengar, the play is a political satire based on a series of events that arise in Magadi, Bengaluru. The story unfolds when Karnataka gets its new chief minister, who is highly educated and a former IT employee. With great ambitions and desires, he dawns the power to bring in transparency in the way the government functions.

In order to achieve this, he orders all his ministers to update their status of work in Facebook, Twitter and other social media network. Not satisfied with this new rule or policy, the bureaucratic section of the government plots a plan to bring down this rule, and what happens next is the crux of the 'Malgudi Days'.

Caught in between this battle of political section and the bureaucratic section are two characters, Ibu and Lakkawwa, who hails from Magadi. What happens to Ibu and Lakkawwa when the chief minister meets them for a By-election forms the concluding part of the play.

The play stars Rangaraj Bhattacharya, Anirudh Mahesh, Ranjan S, Srikanth Bhattacharya, Divya Dev, Sindhu Hegde, Hampa Kumar, Suraj Kiran, Sri Priya, Varshini Vijay. Abhijit Mahesh has written the lyrics while Abhishek Narain has scored the music. Manju Narayan is the light designer.

Watch 'Magadi Days' at Ranga Shankara on September 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets available online.