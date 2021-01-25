The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, a former member of Union Public Service Commission of India and author Purushottam Agarwal tells us about early modern Indian poetry and literature, the ideas they hold and what we can learn from them.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. We are all intrigued by the simplicity and beauty of early modern Indian poetry and literature. What is the message that they carry and what ideas do they hold?

To peek into this world, In today's episode, we are joined by a former member of Union Public Service Commission of India and author books like Akath Kahani Prem Ki: Kabir Ki Kavita Aur Unka Samay and Padmavat: An Epic Love Story, Purushottam Agarwal.

Hello sir and welcome to DH Radio.

Purushottam Agrawal: Thank you.

Ahmed: It is wonderful to have you on our show. Sir, my first question to you is: In today's India, in your opinion, why should one read the works of Kabir, Jayasi and other early modern writers of the Subcontinent? Why should we look at these texts and what can we learn from them?

Purushottam Agrawal: Before we start with your question, why we must read them. Let me start with the disclaimer of how we should not read them. We must read them with the consciousness of the fact that the centuries of the distance between us and them cannot be erased...

