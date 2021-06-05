The Lead: Read(s) of the Week — A talk on Stephen King's 'Pet Sematary'

In today's episode, guest Aishwarya Pillai talks about her experiences and the book by Stephen King, Pet Sematary.
Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to another episode of Reads of the week by DH Radio. I am Ahmed Shariff and joining me today is L Subramani and also we have a special guest today, Ms Aishwarya from Hyderabad. She is working as a Rehabilitation Counselor at LV Prasad Eye Institute. She loves all sorts of books, the horror genre and those by Stephen King and some by his son.
L Subramani: Hi Ahmed. It's nice to have someone with the same liking as mine...
To know more about the full conversation, listen to the podcast.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe