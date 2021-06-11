The Lead: Read(s) of the week — All about 'Jill the Reckless' by P G Woodhouse

In today's episode, we are joined by a special guest Anandhi Viswanathan to talk about 'Jill the Reckless' by P G Woodhouse.
Ahmed Shariff: Hi, Before we begin today's episode, Actor Ramesh Arvind has a message for you. Listen in.
Ramesh Arvind: When climbing a mountain itself is tough, why insist on carrying it? The Covid-19 problem has risen to a mountainous proportion. Refusing vaccination is similar to carrying a mountain load of tension. Get it off your back. Please get vaccinated. My family & I are vaccinated. Your turn now.
Ahmed Shariff: You heard him, Make a difference, get the jab #JabWellDone
Hi and welcome to another episode of Reads of the week, I am joined by my colleague L Subramnai and we have a special guest today Ms Anandhi Viswanathan. Hi ma'am, welcome to the show.
Anandhi Viswanathan: Hello, I am glad to be here...
To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
How the Covid-19 pandemic has affected trans people
Buddhadeb: A poet who left teaching to pursue cinema
DH Toon | Petrol price to reach space before Bezos?
Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world
Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?
Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan
Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars
A Supernova called Dingko