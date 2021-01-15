The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 15 2021, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 07:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we discuss The Comeback Summer: When Smith and Stokes got the Magic Back by Geoff Lemon, India's Most Haunted: Tales of Terrifying Places by K Hari Kumar and the trouble of slow reading.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to DH Radio. Today I am joined by my colleague L Subramani to discuss the books we have read last week.

Hi sir and welcome to another episode of Read(s) of the week.

L Subramani: Hi Ahmed, thank you. It's always a pleasure to join you. How is it going for you? What book have you read this week?

Ahmed: Last time, my TBR (To Be Read) was for "...100 years war on Palestine" and the book seems jinxed to me. Every time I open it, something comes us and am not able to finish this particular book...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

dh radio
DH Podcast
The Lead

What's Brewing

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

DH Toon | Republic Day: Govt prepares for Kisan parade

DH Toon | Republic Day: Govt prepares for Kisan parade

Tintin painting sells for record 3.2 million euros

Tintin painting sells for record 3.2 million euros

Root of the route of outcomes

Root of the route of outcomes

Samsung unveils new flagship Galaxy S21 series

Samsung unveils new flagship Galaxy S21 series

2020 hottest year on record, says UN

2020 hottest year on record, says UN

 