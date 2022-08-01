Watch 'Anavarana' at Ranga Shankara on Aug 2

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 01 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 12:27 ist
Anavarana

WeMove Theatre will stage its popular Kannada play ‘Anavarana’ at the Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru on August 2 (Tuesday). The play has enjoyed 20 plus shows across Karnataka. 

Written by Abhishek Iyengar, and directed by Murali kKrish, the play deals with the unveiling of the truth when 6 friends meet after a gap of 6 years post their college days. 

As each character starts to unveil one truth about himself or herself, the play turns into a suspense-comedy and talks about socially relevant issues such as a relationship between a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl, the judgement passed by the society onto a female divorcee, the mental trauma caused by unemployment and the cultural demonisation of homesexuals in our society. 

On stage: Madhura Vaidya, Anirudh Mahesh, Suraj Kiran, Varshini Vijay, Shreyas Sharma, Vinay Dhruvakumar, Manjunath Devraj, Samarjit Lankesh
Music team: Sparsha RK, Vikas Vasistha, Vishwas Vasistha, Sharah Srinivas Sharma
Lights: Manju Narayan

Tickets available at Bookmyshow and at the counter. For details contact Murali kKrish at 7259841293
 

WeMove Theatre
Anavarana
Abhishek Iyengar
Murali kKrish
Ranga Shankara

