Watch 'Anavarana' at Ranga Shankara on Aug 2

WeMove Theatre will stage its popular Kannada play ‘Anavarana’ at the Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru on August 2 (Tuesday). The play has enjoyed 20 plus shows across Karnataka.
Written by Abhishek Iyengar, and directed by Murali kKrish, the play deals with the unveiling of the truth when 6 friends meet after a gap of 6 years post their college days.
As each character starts to unveil one truth about himself or herself, the play turns into a suspense-comedy and talks about socially relevant issues such as a relationship between a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl, the judgement passed by the society onto a female divorcee, the mental trauma caused by unemployment and the cultural demonisation of homesexuals in our society.
On stage: Madhura Vaidya, Anirudh Mahesh, Suraj Kiran, Varshini Vijay, Shreyas Sharma, Vinay Dhruvakumar, Manjunath Devraj, Samarjit Lankesh
Music team: Sparsha RK, Vikas Vasistha, Vishwas Vasistha, Sharah Srinivas Sharma
Lights: Manju Narayan
Tickets available at Bookmyshow and at the counter. For details contact Murali kKrish at 7259841293
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube