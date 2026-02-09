<p>News that Arun Matheswaran would no longer direct the <em>Ilayaraja</em> biopic came as a shock to the Kollywood industry. The viral reports claimed the producers will proceed with a new director, with the movie going on floors in April 2026.</p><p>This news has caused a stir in the industry, and sources claim it has affected Matheswaran, who is currently busy directing the romantic action-thriller <em>DC</em> (Devadas & Chandra). The film marks Lokesh Kanagaraj's first foray into acting, where he stars opposite Wamiqa Gabbi.</p><p>Putting an end to the speculation and avoiding confusion, the <em>Captain Miller</em> helmer released a statement through his team. In a statement, Arun confirmed that he remains very much committed to the biopic and will start once he completes <em>DC</em>. </p>.<p>“<em>Dear All,</em></p><p><em>The news circulating on social media claiming that director Arun Matheswaran is no longer part of the Ilaiyaraaja biopic starring actor Dhanush is untrue.</em></p><p><em>Following the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC, the director will begin work on the eagerly anticipated biopic as planned. </em></p><p><em>Further updates regarding the project will be announced soon</em>,” the statement read. </p><p>To ensure the biopic is as authentic as possible, reports indicate that Arun Matheswaran spent a significant amount of time travelling with Ilaiyaraaja. By observing the maestro firsthand and listening to his untold stories, the director aims to create a raw, empowering, and deeply realistic portrayal of the legend's life.</p><p>As one of Kollywood’s most prestigious projects, the Ilaiyaraaja biopic chronicles the life of the music composer Ilaiyaraaja, a maestro who has dominated the music charts for over 50 years. </p><p>This prestigious project will feature Dhanush portraying the celebrated composer Ilayaraaja, bringing his life of an unparalleled five-decade career to the big screen. </p>.<p>After the success of their previous venture, <em>Captain Miller, </em>Arun and Dhanush are joining hands once again to bring the life of the legendary composer to the silver screen. Announced in March 2024 at a star-studded event, the Ilaiyaraaja biopic is backed by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies. </p>