Arya as mentor to Bakkiyam's backstory: 4 ideas for a potential follow up to 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

Actor Arya's latest movie Sarpatta Parambarai, which was released digitally on July 23, has emerged as a success with many describing it as the finest film of the young star's career. The Pa Ranjith-helmed sports saga, set in North Madras/Vada Chennai of the 1970s highlighted how boxing was more than just a sport for those associated with the area back then. It clicked with the audience due to the detailed screenplay and power-packed performances. While the film ended on an emotional note that tied up the loose ends, the story lends itself to further exploration. Here are a few ideas for a potential sequel/prequel to Sarpatta Parambarai

Arya as coach



The mentor-protege bond between Pashupathy's Rangan and Arya's Kabilan was one of the pillars of Sarpatta Parambarai and went a long way in making the action more relatable. A potential sequel can explore what happens when Kabilan turns mentor to an up-and-coming boxer to continue his coach's legacy. This is the natural evolution for a sports drama as the Rocky/Creed series--which revolved around the hero's journey from underdog to mentor-- too had adopted a similar approach to take the story forward.



Munirathnam's fate

The film touches upon the tragic fate of Kabilan's father Munirathnam, a promising star who went 'wayward'. The character's backstory, however, isn't explored in detail. A potential spinoff/prequel could highlight his rise and fall thereby as well as his relationship with his wife. The idea has tremendous potential as it would play out like a quintessential underdog story with a tragic end.



An origin story

Sarpatta Parambarai featured a plethora of distinct characters--right from John Kokken's Vembuli to Shabeer Kallarakkal's Dancing Rose-- that clicked with the audience. Their background can be explored in some way or the other. If the makers take this route, Tamil cinema might get its version of an 'origin' story.

Bakkiyam's hardships

The makers can also try to explore Bakkiyam's back story. The character, played by Anupama Kumar, came across as an aggressive yet vulnerable woman who was afraid to lose her son the way she lost her husband. A film on this subject could highlight the challenges faced by her while protecting her child during his formative years. The potential prequel could really appeal to the family audience if the execution is up to the mark. That said, such an attempt would not be a sports drama per se.