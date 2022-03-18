Aryan Santhosh turns scriptwriter for ‘Dear Sathya’

After a decade in the Kannada film industry, actor Aryan Santhosh says ‘Dear Sathya’ has fulfilled his long-cherished dream of being a writer.

The film, where Aryan essays the eponymous role of Sathya, is inspired by a true incident that happened on Mount Road in Chennai a few years ago.

The script, originally written in Tamil, was tweaked to suit the taste of the local audience. The film also has a double climax which makes it special. In a chat with Showtime, Aryan talks about why the film is close to his heart.

Excerpts:

What made you turn a scriptwriter for ‘Dear Sathya’?

I was looking for a script that would give me a chance to essay different performances. The script has gone through several changes before it reached its final shape. Inspired by a true incident, the script has traces of the Nirbhaya incident and also the incident that happened on the Ring Road in Bengaluru. It’s all interconnected. We kept a linear narration which worked well for us. Shankar Nag’s films used to have two climax scenes. I have introduced that concept here. Just when you think the film is over, a twist starts. We have also used the reverse screenplay technique.

You have two shades in the film. Was it easy to carry off both?

Dear is the good guy and Sathya is the revenge-seeking one. The director decided to shoot the climax at the beginning of the film and that not only cracked me up, but gave me the confidence to pull off both the shades. Shooting the climax helped me sink into the character rather well. The rugged and unkempt look, the stoic body language and mannerisms made the character stand out. The film also explores the mother-son bond and the romantic relationship between Sathya and Anjali.

What kind of subjects interest you?

Content-driven films interest me. I’ve started writing on two scripts and in one of them, the story starts in Goa and goes up to Cuba. I don’t like to compartmentalise storytelling to just one genre. If you notice, actors like Rakshit Shetty, Rishab and Darling Krishna are taking keen interest in the technical side of filmmaking. Many have turned writers and directors because of their love for cinema.