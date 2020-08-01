As twists and turns continue, here's what has happened in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case so far

In the most recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Shweta Singh Kirti, the late actor’s sister, penned a note to the Prime Minister on Saturday stating that she was expecting justice to prevail and requesting him to make sure that no evidence was tampered with.

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/dcDP6JQV8N — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 1, 2020

Before sharing the note on Twitter, she posted another picture on Instagram of a to-do list on a whiteboard that the late actor had made before his demise. It listed things like wake up early, watch movies/series, learn guitar, workout, transcendental meditation. The picture was captioned, “Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead.” The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor’s girlfriend, who has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father of abetting his suicide, posted a video on July 31 saying that she believes she will get justice. “I have immense faith in God and the Judiciary. Even though horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I will refrain from commenting on them as advised by my lawyer as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail.”

#WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty releases video on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. She says, "I've immense faith in God & the judiciary. I believe that I'll get justice...Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail." pic.twitter.com/Fq1pNM5uaP — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

On July 25, Rajput's father had lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide. He alleged that the actress was aided by her family members, including parents, since they all were looking to purloin the assets of his son worth crores of rupees and started interfering in all aspects of his life.

The case was lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

To counter that, Chakroborty on July 29 moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar police. The Mumbai Mirror reported that Chakraborty had mentioned in her plea to the apex court that one of the witnesses was pressurised to blame her in the case before the Mumbai Police. Chakraborty had also alleged that Rajput’s father has used his "influence" in roping her in FIR lodged at Patna.

Rajput's father then filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on July 30 and sought a hearing before any order was passed on Chakraborty's plea.

On July 31, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case of money laundering against Chakraborty, based on the FIR filed by Rajput's father. The agency would be looking into allegations of mishandling of the Rajput's money and his bank accounts as well as whether his income was used for creating illegal assets.

Rajput's father had also accused Chakraborty and her family of unexplained money transfer from the actor’s account. However, investigations by Mumbai Police clarified on Aug 1 that no big amount of money was missing from Sushant’s account, the Mumbai Mirror reported.

Prior to this, a number of Bollywood personalities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films’ Chairman Aditya Chopra, movie critic Rajeev Masand’s statements were called in for questioning by the Mumbai Police.

The apex court is scheduled to hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea on August 5.

(With inputs from PTI)