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Asha Bhosle: A vocal shapeshifter who not just survived evolving trends but often dictated them

Asha Bhosle’s defiance of genres stems from her refusal to be bored. She approached a cabaret number with the same technical precision as a mournful thumri.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsEntertainment

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