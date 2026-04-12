<p>If the history of Indian playback singing were a landscape, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lata%20Mangeshkar">Lata Mangeshkar</a> would be the steady Himalayan peaks. But <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Asha%20Bhosle">Asha Bhosle</a>? Asha was the river — unpredictable, occasionally turbulent, and capable of changing course to carve through any terrain. To call her a 'songster' is a polite understatement; she was a vocal shapeshifter who did not just survive the evolving trends of Bollywood, she often dictated them.</p><p>Asha’s career began in 1948 with the film Chunariya, but her early years were defined by a grit born of necessity. In an industry dominated by her elder sister and the soulful Geeta Dutt, Asha was often handed the 'leftovers' — the songs for the cabaret dancers, the vamps, or the secondary characters.</p><p>Instead of mimicking the high-pitched, ethereal template of the time, Asha used these "vamp" songs as a laboratory for vocal experimentation. She leaned into a huskier, more rhythmic delivery.</p><p>Music composer O P Nayyar was the first to realise that her voice possessed a "swing" no one else had. Together, they defined the golden era of the 1950s and 60s with hits like 'Aao huzoor tumko' (Kismat) and the breezy 'Ude jab jab zulfein teri' (Naya Daur).</p><p>Nayyar once famously said of her: "Lata is the nightingale, but Asha is the voice of the soul that knows the world. She has a flexibility that can bend any note to her will."</p><p><strong>The RD factor</strong></p><p>If Nayyar gave her a platform, R D Burman gave her a playground. Their partnership in the 1970s turned the Hindi film music scene on its head. Asha became the face of the 'new India' — glamorous, rebellious, and cosmopolitan.</p>.'Asha Bhosle will inspire generations': PM Modi, President Murmu remember legendary singer.<p>From the breathy, jazz-infused seduction of 'Piya tu ab toh aaja' (Caravan) to the psychedelic hippie anthem 'Dum maro dum' (Hare Rama Hare Krishna), she proved she could handle Western rock and roll as easily as a traditional composition. It was during this era that her versatility became legendary. She wasn't just singing, she was acting with her throat, adding ad-libs, gasps, and laughs that made the tracks feel alive.</p><p>Just as critics tried to pigeonhole her as a 'pop' singer, Asha pulled off one of the greatest pivots in musical history.</p><p>With 'In aankhon ki masti' and 'Dil cheez kya hai' inMuzaffar Ali’s Umrao Jaan in 1981, the haunting classicals composed by Khayyam, Asha proved she could master the complex emotional nuances of the ghazal.</p><p>"Asha did not just sing those ghazals, she lived the tragedy of Umrao," Khayyam once said in an interview later.</p>.'Asha Bhosle will inspire generations': PM Modi, President Murmu remember legendary singer.<p>Most singers fade as the decades roll by, but Asha’s career was a masterclass in staying relevant. In the 1990s, when A R Rahman arrived to modernise the sound of Indian cinema, Asha was one of his choice. At an age when most of her peers had retired, she delivered the high-energy 'Tanha tanha' (Rangeela) in 1995, sounding as youthful and vibrant as the actress on screen.</p><p>Her entry into Indipop with the album Janam Samjha Karo and her international collaborations —ranging from the Kronos Quartet to Boy George —further strengthened her status as a global icon. </p><p>In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records officially recognised her as the most recorded artist in music history.</p><p>Asha Bhosle’s defiance of genres stems from her refusal to be bored. She approached a cabaret number with the same technical precision as a mournful thumri. </p><p>She once said in an interview, "I never said 'no' to a song because it was too difficult or too 'different.' I took them all as challenges. If you don't change with the times, the times leave you behind."</p><p>Asha didn't just change with the times; she made sure the times kept up with her.</p>