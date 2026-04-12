<p>Mumbai: For veteran singer Asha Bhosle, music was as essential as breathing, a philosophy she held close even when she turned 90 and reflected on a life marked by both struggle and extraordinary success.</p>.<p>Bhosle, who stepped out of the shadow of her sister, Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, with a genre-defying voice and created her own universe in Hindi playback singing, passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She was 92.</p>.<p>In an interview with PTI ahead of her 90th birthday in 2023, the legendary singer said, “Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (For me, music is my breath). I have spent my life with this thought. I have given a lot to music. I feel good I’ve come out of difficult times.” Bhosle sang for more than eight decades, recording an incredible 12,000 songs. Her first song came in 1943 at the age of 10 for the Marathi film “Majha Bal”. She continued to sing until the late 2010s and beyond, making her one of the longest-performing singers in global music history.</p>.<p>She also described herself as the “last Mughal” in the music industry. Explaining the remark, Bhosle said she was referring to the richness of music in her era and the extraordinary talent of singers and musicians of that time.</p>.<p>Some of the old songs, she noted, continue to remain popular even today. “Dum Maro Dum”, for instance, is over 50 years old but is still widely loved, she had said, adding that earlier songs were “very well written, well composed and well sung”.</p>.<p>“It feels good when people love our songs, even out of India and within. It is because some of the old songs were very well written, well composed and well sung. All the singers would sing so well be it Mohammed Rafi sahab, Kishore, Mukesh ji, and others. ‘Abhi, sab khali ho gaya hai’ (Today, it feels empty),” she added.</p>.<p>She fondly recalled her interactions with her late sister Lata Mangeshkar, saying the idea of “Last Mughal” was once been discussed between them in the context of a proposed joint show.</p>.<p>“I just said like that because Didi (Mangeshkar) had said we both sisters will do a show and we will call it ‘Last Mughal’. That thing was playing in my head; hence this came out. I didn’t mean to say that ‘I’m a maharani or I’m great’, what I meant is I know the industry closely for many years,” she said.</p>.<p>Versatile could well have been her middle name, with experimentation defining much of her musical journey. Asha Bhosle’s work also resonated with international artistes.</p>.<p>The Black Eyed Peas drew inspiration from her music, and she also collaborated with Boy George, Stephen Lauscombe and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee.</p>.<p>Looking back at her illustrious career, she had reflected on the hardships she faced early in life, but chose to remember them with a sense of lightness.</p>.<p>“In every field, there’s politics. In films too there’s politics, so it is not easy. I believe a lot in destiny and I believe whatever is meant for me will come to me and what is not meant for me, I’ll never get that. I faced difficulties but today when I look back, it all looks mazedar (fun) as I came out of it,” she had said, reflecting on personal and professional challenges that shaped her career.</p>.<p>Even at 90, Bhosle’s child-like enthusiasm for singing and performing remained undiminished.</p>.<p>She expressed joy at being able to perform for hours on stage during ASHA@90: Live in concert, saying she was “happy” to still be doing what she loved at that age.</p>.<p>From energetic tracks like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” and “O Haseena Zulfon Wali” to soulful renditions such as “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” and the classical “Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye”, Asha Bhosle remained a voice that resonated across generations.</p>.<p>In 2020, she made her YouTube debut with the single “Main Hoon”, dedicated to spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.</p>.<p>“Music kabhi khatam nahin hota. Ye dariya hai (Music never ends, it’s like a river). If anyone says, ‘I feel complete’, then this is wrong to say, because no one is complete. It is always about how you can change or evolve with time.” “I’ve sung songs for the main artist and for the dancers as well. I believe I could fit in well with anyone. But I wish I had sung more songs in different languages. I wish I could have done more classical singing,” she said.</p>.<p>Bhosle’s last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday. PTI KKP MG RB RB</p>