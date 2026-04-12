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Asha Bhosle saw music as essential as breathing: 'Spent my life with this thought'

Versatile could well have been her middle name, with experimentation defining much of her musical journey.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsEntertainmentMusicAsha Bhosle

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