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Asha Bhosle’s Bengal connect: From Pooja songs to Banga Bibhushan

Asha Bhosle was conferred with the coveted Banga Bibhushan Samman - a recognition for her contribution in Bengali music by the West Bengal government in 2018.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 12:42 IST
India NewsEntertainmentMusicAsha BhosleBengali music

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