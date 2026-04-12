<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asha-bhosle">Asha Bhosle</a> left her mark not only in Hindi cinema but also in Bengali music—having recorded the Pooja Songs for His Master's Voice and the Rabindra Sangeet, known for its perfect balance of poetry and music. </p>.<p>In fact, in 2018, Asha Bhosle was conferred with the coveted Banga Bibhushan Samman - a recognition for her contribution in Bengali music by the West Bengal government.</p>.<p>She also had a special connection with Bengali and Bengali-speaking legends—singing for the iconic Salil Chowdhury and sharing a close bond with the maverick Kishore Kumar. In fact, Bappi Lahiri had a very close connection with the Mangeshkar family.</p>.<p>Her association with the legendary composer Rahul Dev Burman—fondly known as Pancham— whom she married, played a crucial role in shaping her Bengali repertoire.</p>.<p>Her first Pooja Songs from HMV featured music arranged by none other than Manna Dey. </p>.Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92.<p>In 1975, she sang the a super-hit duet ‘Sara Pyaar Tumhara’ (Hindi) and 'Amar Sapno Tumi' (Bengali) with Kishore Kumar in Anand Ashram. Shakti Samanta simultaneously co-wrote and directed the film, which had an impressive star cast of Ashok Kumar, Uttam Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Moushumi Chatterjee and Rakesh Roshan. Incidentally Rakesh Roshan is the son of legendary director Roshan Nagrath, a Punjabi and Ira Moitra, a Bengali. </p>.<p>She lent her voice to a wide range of compositions—from romantic melodies to peppy numbers—working with stalwarts of Bengali music. Songs like “Chokhe Chokhe Katha Bole” and “Mone Pore Ruby Roy” remain evergreen favourites, showcasing her ability to adapt seamlessly to different musical cultures.</p>.<p>On the passing away of Asha Bhosle, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award Banga Bhibushan Samman on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world.” </p>