<p>New Delhi: Legendary singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asha%20bhosle">Asha Bhosle</a> made her last public appearance at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>last month, where she was seen smiling and blessing the newlyweds.</p>.<p>The ceremony, held on March 5 at The St. Regis Mumbai, saw Bhosle dressed in a white saree with golden borders.</p>.<p>She posed for photographs at the venue’s entrance, complementing her look with minimal accessories and a flower clip, according to videos circulating online.</p>.Asha Bhosle’s last rites to be held on Monday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.<p>Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday evening following a chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.</p>.<p>With a career spanning decades, Bhosle remained an irreplaceable voice in Hindi cinema, recording over 12,000 songs. She continued to sing until the late 2010s and beyond, making her among the longest performing singers in global music history.</p>.<p>Her credits include iconic tracks such as “Chura Liya Hai Tumne”, “Dum Maro Dum”, “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja”, and “Dil Cheez Kya Hai”. </p>