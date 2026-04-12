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Asha Bhosle’s last public appearance came at Arjun Tendulkar wedding

The ceremony, held on March 5 at The St. Regis Mumbai, saw Bhosle dressed in a white saree with golden borders.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 13:39 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsSachin TendulkarArjun TendulkarAsha Bhosle

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