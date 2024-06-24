Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Helen rekindle memories in Kashmir; See pictures

Srinagar: Three iconic figures of Bollywood from yesteryears—Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen—are currently holidaying in Kashmir to relive their illustrious past.
They decided to revisit the 'paradise on Earth' to rekindle the memories of their golden era when they were the reigning queens of the silver screen.
On Sunday, they shared a 'Shikara' ride on the famous Dal Lake, each wave evoking memories of their glorious past and their enduring, mesmerizing connection to Kashmir.
Asha Parekh, with her elegant grace and infectious smile, gazed out at the horizon, reminiscing about the time she filmed in these very surroundings. Her breakthrough film, 'Dil Deke Dekho' (1959), was shot in Kashmir, as were subsequent hits like 'Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon' (1963), 'Mere Sanam' (1965), and 'Caravan' (1971), all directed by Nasir Hussain.
Standing at the grand entrance of 'The Lalit Grand Palace', Parekh's eyes traced the outlines of the majestic gardens and distant snow-capped peaks. This visit to Kashmir, she thought, was not merely a vacation but a “pilgrimage into her past.” As she walked through the opulent corridors of the palace, memories flooded back.
For Waheeda Rehman, always the picture of poise and serenity, Yash Chopra’s 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976) shot in the Valley became a landmark love story. During its filming, she stayed in the same five-star hotel where she resides now in Srinagar.
Helen, known for her mesmerizing dance moves and vivacious personality, featured as a supporting actress in numerous films shot in the picturesque locales of the Valley. Her roles in movies like ‘Junglee’ (1961), ‘Dus Lakh’ (1966), and ‘Caravan’ (1971) are etched in cinematic history.
As the three women had breakfast on the sprawling lawns of 'The Lalit Grand Palace,' they shared stories, weaving a tapestry of nostalgia, laughter, and a touch of melancholy. They reminisce about their iconic roles, the songs that made them immortal, and the camaraderie that defined their era. The conversation flowed as smoothly as the river, filled with anecdotes about co-stars, directors, and the magical moments that made their careers legendary.
Despite their age, they carried themselves with the same grace and charm that once lit up the silver screen.
As the night deepened and they drifted to sleep, the gentle lapping of the water against the houseboat seemed to sing a lullaby of a bygone era, celebrating the timeless beauty and talent of three legendary divas of Bollywood, who had once ruled the hearts of millions and continued to do so, even in the tranquil embrace of Kashmir.