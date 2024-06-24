Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Helen rekindle memories in Kashmir; See pictures

Srinagar: Three iconic figures of Bollywood from yesteryears—Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen—are currently holidaying in Kashmir to relive their illustrious past.

They decided to revisit the 'paradise on Earth' to rekindle the memories of their golden era when they were the reigning queens of the silver screen.

On Sunday, they shared a 'Shikara' ride on the famous Dal Lake, each wave evoking memories of their glorious past and their enduring, mesmerizing connection to Kashmir.

Asha Parekh, with her elegant grace and infectious smile, gazed out at the horizon, reminiscing about the time she filmed in these very surroundings. Her breakthrough film, 'Dil Deke Dekho' (1959), was shot in Kashmir, as were subsequent hits like 'Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon' (1963), 'Mere Sanam' (1965), and 'Caravan' (1971), all directed by Nasir Hussain.

Standing at the grand entrance of 'The Lalit Grand Palace', Parekh's eyes traced the outlines of the majestic gardens and distant snow-capped peaks. This visit to Kashmir, she thought, was not merely a vacation but a “pilgrimage into her past.” As she walked through the opulent corridors of the palace, memories flooded back.