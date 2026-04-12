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'Asha Tai faced storms but never broke': Raj Thackeray

In his tribute titled “'Asha Tai' - The Last Emperor,” Raj, the caricaturist and politician, noted that she faced storms but never broke.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 14:13 IST
India NewsRaj ThackerayAsha Bhosle

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