<p>Equating them with Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray said that Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle shaped the Renaissance era of Indian film music. </p>.<p>The Thackeray family enjoys very close relations with the Mangeshkars, and the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray was a big admirer of their songs and how they took Marathi culture forward. </p>.<p>In his tribute titled “'Asha Tai' - The Last Emperor,” Raj, the caricaturist and politician, noted that she faced storms but never broke. </p>.<p>“In one or two of my speeches, and later in a conversation with Asha Tai, I had said that Lata Didi and you are nothing less than Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo in Indian film music. When you look at Leonardo da Vinci's work, you keep sensing the perfection in it, an exquisite precision, a tremendous stillness, and a spiritual experience that suddenly washes over you. All of this keeps being felt in Didi's singing. Everything feels so perfect, so ideal. Then, in Michelangelo's work, there is delicacy, passion, playfulness, and rebellion too. Sometimes, it feels like his sculptures are impatient to break free from the stone. Just like that with Asha Tai's songs. In her singing, there is longing, mischief, boldness, and that inherent human recklessness, an intense desire to throw caution to the winds— all of it keeps being felt in Asha Tai's songs,” Raj wrote on X.</p>.The song every Marathi kid knows: 'Nach re mora' and Asha Bhosle's legacy .<p>“In 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' there is a direct, unhesitant call to the beloved. In 'Aaye Meherbaan,' there is playfulness; in 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Aap Meri Jaan Le Liziye,' there is delicacy. In 'Dum Maro Dum,' there is rebellion, an intense urge to shatter all conventions. And it is the same Asha Tai who, in Marathi devotional music, songs 'Mage Ubha Mangesh, Pudhe Ubha Mangesh,” he said. </p>.<p>“Though Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo may seem poles apart on the surface, the two of them shaped Europe's Renaissance era in their own distinct ways. In the same way, Lata Didi and Asha Tai shaped the Renaissance era of Indian film music. A few years ago, Didi left us, and today Asha Tai has left us. Today, the last vital pillar of India's Renaissance era has departed from our midst!,” he added.</p>