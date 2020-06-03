Ashwin Shriyan, Nishith Hegde feel their debut single ‘Ye Pal’ is all about breaking daily routines

Noted music composers Ashwin Shriyan and Nishith Hegde have been a part of the industry for nearly a decade and worked with the likes of Jonita Gandhi and Amit Mishra. The Mangaluru men are gearing up for the release of their debut single Ye Pal and this has created a buzz among fans. Speaking exclusively to DH, they open up about the song, their journey as musicians and their future plans.

What is the core theme of Ye Pal?

N: We had come up with the song some time ago and it talks about getting out of our everyday routine (and doing something else). We are releasing it now as the theme matches the current situation.

How easy or difficult is it to promote independent music?

A: When you create music independently, you have to start promotions from scratch and do things the hard way.

Please tell us about the creative process behind Ye Pal.

N: The song was penned by Ashwin. We spoke about the the other aspects and came up with the final product.

How do you deal with creative differences (with Nishith) while working on a song?

A: I have been working with him for a long time and have a good rapport with him. When we have creative discussions, we never rule out anything so there is no scope for an ego clash.

How did the music bug bite you?

N: I come from a music-oriented family. My dad gifted me a guitar when I was young and that piqued the curiosity.

What about you?

A: I come from a middle-class family and did not have too much exposure to music. My brother was interested in metal and I got inspired by him. He asked me to take up music as a career.

How was the experience of collaborating with Bollywood artistes?

N: Most of the artistes we work with are really nice guys. So, there is absolutely no pressure when it comes to working with Bollywood folks.

Do you plan to work in Bollywood in the near future?

A: We have no reservations about working in Bollywood in the future.

How do you go about creating jingles?

A: Every jingle is different and we make the product based on the client requirement.

Do you enjoying performing on stage?

N: Performing on stage gives you an adrenaline rush. It is a terrific experience when people sing along with you. That said and done working in a studio has its charm as it is where you create music.

How do you deal with a creative block?

A: A block is natural and is bound to happen. When such a thing happens, I normally just try to give it a break and look at it (work on the composition) after a break.

How you spend time when you are not working?

N: I try to improve my production skills and (under normal circumstances) go for short trips to chill.