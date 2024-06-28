At least, I don't need to hide any tapes from my son: Juhi Babbar on movie career

New Delhi: She was advised to play "stupid characters" in a few movies to establish herself as an actor, an idea that didn't look appealing to Juhi Babbar, who instead decided to step away from film acting.

Babbar, who made her Bollywood debut in Kash Aap Hamare Hote opposite Sonu Nigam in 2003 and followed it up with a Punjabi film Yaara Naal Baharan", said she always had the wisdom to not associate with work that she might regret in future.

"Unfortunately, I never got good work in Punjabi or Hindi cinema.