Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains



She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle.



Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that's why their movies flop and they make such blunders. https://t.co/hy3KvJwUUo pic.twitter.com/4TXjZ0SJJ3