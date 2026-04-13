<p>Athiya Shetty has found herself at the centre of brimming controversy after a social media mishap involving her Instagram story mourning the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. </p><p>The Queen of Melody died on April 12 due to multi-organ failure. She was hospitalised in Breach Candy Hospital and was undergoing treatment for chest infection.</p><p>On the same day, Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, in a tribute to Asha Bhosle, accidently posted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar, who had passed away on February 6, 2022, on her Instagram story.</p><p>Fans were quick to notice the mistake. While some pointed out Athiya's error, others criticised her for ignorance.</p><p>Some even called the incident "embarrassing".</p><p>One user wrote on X, "KL Rahul wife’s Athiya Shetty posted lata Mangeshkar's picture instead of Asha Bhosle's in her insta story and later deleted it after facing backlash. Embarassing for a person who grew up in bollywood."</p>.<p>Another commented, "Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle. Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that’s why their movies flop and they make such blunders."</p>.<p>One more said, "Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, sharing Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle in such a moment… really careless and hard to ignore. Shows a lack of basic awareness."</p>.R D Burman gave a big canvas to Asha Bhosle.<p>The act which was intended to honour the legacy of a music maestro ended up turning into an whirlwind of controversy for Athiya.</p><p>Athiya has not addressed the controversy and hasn't issed any clarification yet. However, she soon corrected her mistake and posted another story paying tribute to legendary Asha Bhosle.</p><p>Asha Bhosle’s last rites will be held on Monday, April 13, 2026 at 4 pm at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.</p>