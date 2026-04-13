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Athiya Shetty faces backlash for posting Lata Mangeshkar's photo while mourning Asha Bhosle's demise

Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, in a tribute to Asha Bhosle, accidently posted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar, who had passed away on February 6, 2022, on her Instagram story.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 07:10 IST
Athiya ShettybollywoodLata MangeshkarDeathTrendingAsha Bhosle

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