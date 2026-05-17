<p>Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya have finally revealed the name of their newborn daughter.</p><p>In a joint Instagram post shared on May 17, the couple shared a picture revealing their daughter's name as Miyou. The picture also had a photo of the couple's hands holding the tiny hand of their daughter at the backdrop of a soft pastel theme.</p><p>The couple wrote in the caption, "Our art of love now has a name MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love. With luv , MEER, PRIYA & ATLEE."</p>.Deepika Padukone very much part of Atlee-Allu Arjun's 'Raaka', say project insiders.<p>As per reports, the unique name has its roots in Japanese. The word can be broken down into two, with Mi meaning ‘beautiful’ and You meaning ‘gentle, superior or excellent’.</p><p>Soon after the name was revealed, fans flooded the comment section of the post congratulating the couple and showering love on the newborn.</p><p>The couple, who share a 3-year-old son Meer, welcomed their second child, a daughter, on April 20.</p><p>Taking to his Instagram account, Atlee had announced the arrival of his daughter. He posted a cartoonish poster of the news with an image of boy meant to represent his son Meer, which reads, "Yay! I’ve got a baby sister! Big Brother Meer."</p><p>The ace filmmaker got married to his long-time girlfriend Priya, on November 9, 2014. The couple welcomed their first child in January 2023.</p>.<p><strong>Atlee's upcoming projects</strong></p><p>On the professional front, Atlee is busy with his upcoming high-budget Telugu fantasy action drama <em>Raaka</em> starring Allu Arjun. The film also features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. </p><p>While Allu Arjun's first look from the film was unveiled on his 44th birthday, Deepika's first look is yet to be released.</p><p>The film is scheduled to release in 2027.</p>