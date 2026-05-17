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Atlee, wife Priya name newborn daughter Miyou; Find out what it means

In a joint Instagram post shared on May 17, the couple shared a picture revealing their daughter's name. The unique name has its roots in Japanese.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 07:46 IST
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