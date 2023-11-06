'Attack on Titan' ends how its creator always envisioned

A: I think that refers to the fact that Eren was dreaming of going to this world outside of the walls where there was nobody and there was nothing. There was an excitement about this world that was just empty, a clean slate. I don't really know whether that's a good or a bad thing, and I don't really know why that was the ideal that I set up for Eren as a part of this story. But what I can say is that, when he does get across the wall at that point, he says he sees that the world is really not that different from what's within the walls in the world that he already knows. I believe that's probably the disappointment that I'm referring to in that specific scene.