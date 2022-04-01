'Attack'-Part 1' review: High on action, low on story

Attack- Part 1

Hindi (Theatres)

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

Cast: John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez

Rating: 2.5/5

The problem with ‘Attack - Part 1’ is that it’s not sure of what it wants to be – an out-and-out hostage drama or a typical sci-fi adventure. It ends as an uninspired patchwork of ‘The Matrix’, ‘Universal Soldier’, ‘Terminator’ and ‘Robocop’ among other Hollywood escapades.

But John Abraham as the ‘cybertronic humanoid super-soldier developed to combat terrorism’ makes the most of the action-backed script based on his own story. It appears the film is an attempt to redeem himself after the disastrous ‘Satyameva Jayete’. The role gives him ample opportunity to flex his muscles rather than try to act.

Braveheart soldier Arjun Shergill is paralysed neck downwards during a terrorist attack in which his girlfriend (Jacqueline Fernandez) is killed. Another terrorist attack on the parliament house resurrects the wheelchair-bound Shergill’s career with the aid of a computer chip. How the super soldier rescues his country forms the rest of the film.

The film begins on a promising note with the first 10-12 minutes showing Abraham capturing a terrorist hideout in an enemy nation in a beautifully crafted sequence.

But soon the film begins to meander as multiple characters come and go before director Lakshya Raj Anand recoups to compensate with a tighter second half full of high-octane action.

Unlike Abraham’s earlier films, ‘Attack’ does not preach patriotism with painfully long dialogues and agonising sentiments. It relies wholly on lightning and thunder and Abraham delivers both in equal measure.