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Attention circus: From magic to mundane

Stars once guarded their privacy like a family heirloom; today, it’s a constant battle to stay relevant, writes Angel Rani.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 19:11 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 19:11 IST
EntertainmentSocial mediaCinemaFeaturesGreta Garbo

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