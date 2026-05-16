Attention circus: From magic to mundane

<p>They wake up, spot a shiny new pimple on the tip of their nose, and proudly broadcast it to their 20 million followers. </p>.<p>Then come the gym routines, documented in forensic detail. Arms, chest, glutes, triceps... (Toenails, anyone?) Cheat meal? A plate of chaat, followed by a detox to shed the catastrophic 0.05 calories. Well, dinner is nonexistent after 7 pm. Bedtime? 9 sharp, so they can rise early and post a “private” love note to their partner lying right beside them.</p>.<p>Dear celebrity, we now know your likes, dislikes (and bowel movements) like the back of our hand. Hail social media, the great aura‑killer. What was once magic is now mundane; the glamour has dissolved into routine.</p>.<p>Once upon a time, stars lived behind velvet curtains. Greta Garbo perfected the art of vanishing, Katharine Hepburn guarded her privacy like a family heirloom. Aparna Sen and Rekha floated through our imaginations like enigmatic phantoms.</p>.<p>The curtain has now been ripped down by Instagram stories. If the old stars kept their personal lives out of the press, today’s stars bankroll PR and paparazzi to ‘leak’ every salacious detail. Talk about the circus it takes to stay relevant!</p>.<p>It was cool and fun in the beginning, when actors first got to air their views to the world without fear of being misquoted or taken out of context. It worked as long as they kept it real and minimal, treating social media as a platform to promote their work rather than a stage for spectacle.</p>.<p>But guess what, the social media platforms quickly mutated into a never‑ending feed. Suddenly, every sneeze and snack was blasted across handles. Our superstars had opinions on everything under the sun — from geopolitics to gulab jamun — and those hot takes were shoved down the throats of netizens.</p>.<p>And now, star fatigue! Every morsel of information about your celebrity crush is at your fingertips, from their breakfast oats to their bedtime yawns. The transformation from a culture of cultivated magic to a daily dump of digital garbage happened so fast we didn’t even get time to mourn the mystery. What once felt like rare glimpses into stardom has given way to relentless oversharing, leaving us exhausted. </p>.When life is staged for the feed.<p>Also, all that in‑your‑face cheer and positivity celebrities peddle online is not quite about goodwill and fame. Most posts are cleverly disguised promotions aimed at fattening their bank accounts. Behind the glossy captions and curated smiles lies a hustle for brand deals and clicks. And it works. One stray ‘like’ from Virat Kohli can hijack the Internet faster than breaking news from West Asia. </p>.<p>Amid the daily avalanche of digital noise, it’s also heartening to note that the elusive‑celebrity tribe isn’t extinct just yet. Aamir Khan quit social media back in 2021 because he wanted to “drop the act”. Fahadh Faasil treats social media like a noisy neighbour; Ranbir Kapoor and Rani Mukherji don’t have public accounts.</p>.<p>And then there’s Akshaye Khanna — the industry’s certified social recluse. For years, he lived like a ghost in the age of hashtags, until ‘Dhurandhar’ dragged him out of hiding and tossed him back into the spotlight. Oh boy, our condolences!</p>.<p>How about having more like him to keep the enigma alive? Actors lose their appeal once they become “one among us”, walking, talking and posting silly updates just like their admirers. Imagine the joy of reading a scoop on your favourite artiste — neither clarified nor denied for months. Those were the days. Now, you get everything from their relationship status to their recipes without even asking. </p>.<p>Silence, not selfies, might just be the last luxury left. Perhaps the only way to shine again is to step back into the shadows. And maybe, just maybe, the ones who refuse to play the game will be the only ones left worth watching.</p>