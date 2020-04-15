Atul Kulkarni: The response to 'The Raikar Case' has been amazing

Atul Kulkarni, one of the most respected performers in the Indian film industry, is in the limelight due to his latest web series The Raikar Case that released on Voot Select a few days ago. Speaking exclusively to DH, the Hey Ram actor opens up about the response to the show, the emergence of the digital medium and life under the COVID-19 lockdown.

What encouraged you to take up The Raikar Case? Are you happy about the response to your performance?

It is always the story that attracts me towards a show/film. We as viewers watch a show just to listen to/ enjoy a story. The Raikar Case is a murder mystery with a family backdrop. The writers have done a good job of keeping fans hooked, which is not easy considering the competition. Coming to the response, it has been simply amazing.

How different is the digital medium when compared to films? Do you think it will soon overtake cinema as the preferred medium?

We are living in a dynamic world where the technological aspects are changing. As actors, we have to be open to and alive to these developments. In a way, it is a must. The storytelling is rather elaborate in the digital medium. As a result, an artiste gets more scope in the OTT medium. That said and done, it is not fair to compare cinema with the digital medium.

Shifting gears, do you think the language barrier will soon be a thing of the past?

That has already started happening. People are watching more content made in non-native languages. Subtitling has made a big difference on this front but limitations rahengi. Consuming content in one’s own language will always be the top preference.

How was your experience of working in the four South Indian film industries?

Art will always have its cultural basis. There are four (major) film industries in the South and they have their unique cultural characteristics and style.

How did you overcome the language barrier?

I can manage Kannada and have working knowledge of the language. This has helped me get a hang of the other languages as well. As such, this has never really been an issue for me.

You are associated with an NGO.

Any social problem can be addressed by focusing on the education side of things. It is the key to improve or solve any issues. This prompted me to start my NGO.

How are you spending time amid the coronavirus lockdown?

These are difficult times for us as a society. However, it is not really all that difficult for me at a personal level as I spend time in my village even under normal circumstances as it helps me dedicate time to the NGO. Moreover, I don’t believe in keeping myself busy all the time.

