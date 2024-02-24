'Poacher' series review: Authentic take on elephant killings

It is hard to watch an elephant die. Even if it is only on the small screen. Its gentle eyes closed in pain, blood trickling from the single bullet wound in the centre of its forehead, and then, the ungainly collapse of a magnificent beast. ‘Poacher’ begins with the killing of an elephant. As the tale unspools and the deaths pile on, we see at the beginning of every episode, the carcass of the very same animal, killed without remorse for its ivory, rotting, disintegrating and finally becoming a skeleton — a mute witness to human greed.