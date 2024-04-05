'Avatara Purusha 2' movie review: Interesting theme let down by underwhelming execution

Avatara Purusha 2 begins exactly where the first part ended. The film focuses on the quest for a gemstone which is a direct key to the Trishanku Loka — which according to Hindu mythology is the space that exists between the earth and the heavens. It is known for its magical and mystical qualities. ‘Part 2’ narrates the story of Anil’s childhood at Bista, the hub of black magic with Darkha (Ashutosh Rana) as its chief. Interestingly the gemstone has been safeguarded at Rama Jois’s house which places it at the heart of the story. The film explores the dark world of wizardry and witchcraft, which is hair-raising at times.

One need not watch the first part to understand the sequel, as it includes an explanation of the 127-minute prequel.

While the film's prequel gives only glimpses of black magic, the sequel delves fully into the world of the occult.

Who will acquire the gemstone and who will succeed in ascending to the Trishanku Loka forms the plot of the story.

Anil, who acts as a protector of the Jois family, cleverly manages to hit two birds with one stone, what we call ‘svamikarya, svakarya’ in Kannada — to fulfill one’s own desire while carrying out the master’s task. While it’s an interesting theme, the treatment gets in the way of making it an intriguing experience.

Sharan’s performance can feel overwhelming at times but he also lightens the mood with his silly jokes. Balaji Manohar and Sai Kumar excel in their roles of Hinnudi and Rama Jois respectively. Srinagar Kitty who makes an extended cameo in the film mysteriously disappears without an explanation. Ashika Ranganath is convincing in her role.

Suni delivered hearty, feel good stories in Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Operation Alamelamma and Chamak. This is perhaps his weakest film where he brings in two contrasting genres — occult and comedy.