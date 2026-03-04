<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayesha-khan">Ayesha Khan </a>made everyone dance to the tunes of the hit song Shararat from <em>Dhurandhar</em> with her groovy dance steps.</p><p>The actress has been making headlines for more than one reason. While speaking at We the Women event, Ayesha touched upon the fact how her revelation of being on period while shooting for the song became a 'national joke'.</p><p>What seemed to be a genuine confession soon turned into a joke when several memes about the revelation went viral. </p><p>The actor who was last seen in <em>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 </em>said that the revelation turned into a ‘national joke’ which made her question why it became the centre of some uncalled-for jokes.</p><p>“It’s unfortunate that whatever you do or say these days, everything is a joke, dark humour, and fun. It’s a good thing that you can laugh about everything. But to laugh at anything and everything isn’t exactly fun," said Ayesha.</p><p>She added that it was a normal interview and she did not even realise the fact while sharing it because for her it was not a big deal. "It’s so normal for me. Every month, we go through this cycle. We do so many things when we’re on periods," she said.</p>.<p>She added that seeing the jokes on her 'period comment' after one week of giving the interview to Pinkvilla was upsetting.</p><p>“I was like, ‘Oh! Me being on periods had suddenly become a national joke? We really need to educate our sons and brothers. I’m sure the jokes were from men. It was really bad, I read jokes like, ’Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar' and things like that, on my periods! Was I embarrassed? No. I’m a proud woman. I was really, really proud of whatever I did while being on periods. You wouldn’t be able to do that without being on periods," she said.</p><p>Khan also recalled an instance of body shaming and how she was once removed from a T-Series song just a night before because she was considered “fat.” </p><p>Not only this, but the "<em>Baalveer" </em>actress also opened about being sexualised for anything that she wears.</p><p>“I am almost every day sexualised for my body on Instagram. I wear a normal top; people have a problem, I wear skirts, people have a problem. I have to think before posting. If I have to think before wearing something or wanting to post something, just because someone else is going to sexualise me, it’s, of course, a very sad space to be in.</p><p>“I have had rape threats every day. I so wish something strict could be done about it," she added.</p><p>Meanwhile, Ayesha is expected to join <em>Bhagam Bhag 2 </em>alongside Akshay Kumar.</p>