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Ayushmann Khurrana enters Sooraj Barjatya's Premverse alongside Sharvari in 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

Not Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana is Sooraj Barjatya's new Prem in 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', which is set to release on November 27.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 12:18 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmAyushmann KhurranaNew filmTrending NowSharvari WaghFilmyzilla

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