<p>Not Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana is Sooraj Barjatya's new Prem.</p><p>After the director's much-awaited partnership with Salman Khan didn't go as many expected, a new face in Barjatya's Premverse has been unlocked.</p><p>With Khurrana and Sharvari in the leading roles, Barjatya is now gearing up for his next big family entertainer, <em>Yeh Prem Mol Liya.</em></p><p>The film's title and a release date was unveiled on April 21 by the makers sparking excitement among the fans who have waited 11 years for their beloved Rajshri character Prem to return to screens.</p><p>While not much is revealed about the film or the characters, the film's release date is scheduled for November 27.</p>.<p>Khurrana had earlier shared his excitement about playing Prem in Barjatya's upcoming film. In a previous interview with Zoom, Khurrana said, "You will be pleasantly surprised that in Sooraj Barjatya’s film, the world is more straightforward and gentle. Prem embodies a character that is uncomplicated, gentle, and a positive influence. I would love to explore that aspect again."</p><p>Previously, in an earlier interview with News18 Showsha, Khurrana shared his feelings about working with Barjatya for the first time. </p><p>“It was a part of my bucket list to work with sir. He’s a very noble man. I touch his feet whenever I meet him. He gives that kind of a vibe, and I want to give that energy back to him as a student of cinema. The best part is that he’s a master of cinema, but he still believes that he’s a student, which is really beautiful,” he said.</p>.'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana trapped between Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet in this chaotic comedy.<p>Apart from Barjatya's family entertainer, Khurrana is also gearing up for the release of <em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do</em>. The film which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh is set to release on May 15, 2026.</p><p>Sharvari, meanwhile, will star in <em>Main Vaapas Aaunga</em> with Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is set to release on June 12. Apart from this, she will also feature in <em>Alpha</em> alongside Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol.</p>