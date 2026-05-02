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B-town's curious obsession with Dawood Ibrahim

In the popular Hindi film imagination, all underworld roads still lead to a fugitive gangster with trademark glares and a signature moustache, writes Roshmila Bhattacharya
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 23:24 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodDawood Ibrahimshowtime

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