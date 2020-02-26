'Baaghi 3': Disha Patani stuns with her bold moves in the 'Do You Love Me?' song

Actress Disha Patani recently became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Malang emerged as a commercial success and clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience. The film, the young star's first collaboration with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, featured her in a glamorous new avatar that took social media by storm.

With Malang hitting the right notes, Disha will next be seen in a 'special appearance' in Baaghi 3. The actress, earlier today (Feb 26), shared her look from the Sajid Nadiadwala-backed movie and this has piqued curiosity. Thereafter, the MS Dhoni star posted a short clip in which she is seen grooving to a song titled Do You Love Me? and setting the screen on fire.

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, is a remake of Arya-Madhavan's Tamil hit Vettai and features Tiger Shroff in the lead. The film has a strong supporting cast that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande of Manikarnika fame. Contrary to popular perception, the movie is not a direct sequel to the 2018 release Baaghi 2. Baaghi 3 is slated to hit screens on March 6.

Coming back to Disha, she is working on the much-hyped Radhe. The Prabhudeva-helmed biggie, her second film with Salman Khan, has already created a great deal of buzz among fans and this means that the flick has the potential to be a blockbuster when it hits screens this Eid. Radhe has a strong supporting cast that features Jackie Shroff, Tamil actor Bharath, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda.

Disha previously worked with 'Bhai' in Bharat and impressed filmgoers with her bold look in the slow-motion number. If Radhe delivers the goods, the 27-year-old might bag more movies opposite Bollywood's 'Sultan' and this could help her scale new heights. In other words, the actioner is a crucial release for the Kumaoni woman.