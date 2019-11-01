Babru vahana is back

Babru, the comeback film for Sandalwood’s Beladingala Baale (Moonlight Girl) Suman Nagarkar, is the first-ever Kannada movie was screened abroad on the occasion on Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.

It is also the first-ever Indian flick to be premiered on 7 screens in a multiplex in Fremont, California, on November 1, before its official release. The filmmakers plan to release the flick in Karnataka by the end of November.

“For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, a massive premiere will happen at Cine Lounge,” Gurudev Nagaraja, the executive producer, told Showtime over the phone.

“Organising premier of a Kannada flick yet to be released is a Rajyotsava tribute from Horanada Kannadigaru (Kannadigas staying outside Karnataka),” he said.

About 1,000 people are expected to be part of the US premiere screening. A technical screening was held on Wednesday for cast and crew at the same location. Singer Vijay

Prakash and his wife Mahathi Vijayprakash visited the team. Vijay Prakash has rendered voice for a song.

Rajyotsava has always been special for ‘Horanaada Kannadigaru'as a series of events are organised across the USA on November 1.

‘Babru’is also the first Kannada film to use a capella music which is made with voices mimicking musical instruments. Poornachandra Tejaswi has composed the music.

‘Babru’is a road film where action occurs across the American coast and into Canada. ‘Babru’, the first project of Yuga Creations and Suman Nagarkar Productions, is the maiden Kannada film to be shot entirely in the US.

Directed by Sujay Ramaiah, it has Suman Nagarkar in the female lead, while choreographer Mahi Hiremath, who runs a dance school in America, is cast against Suman in the lead role. Sunny Moza, an extremely well-known RJ and host plays the baddie.

Professionals from Karnataka working in America have come together for the film. Besides Kannadigas, non-Kannadigas, American and Spanish artistes are involved in the film.

The project was launched in February 2018. It was shot on weekends and holidays. ‘Babru’, a suspense drama lasting two hours, deals with the journey of two strangers from Mexico to Canada. They meet at a car rental place and realise they both speak Kannada. They were on their own journey, but decide to travel together. They set out on a journey that soon turns into a suspense thriller.

‘Babru’is the name of a car which plays a major role. In America, you can have your name printed on the number plate by paying an additional fee.