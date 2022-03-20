'Bachchhan Paandey' day 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer winesses a drop on first Saturday

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest movie Bachchhan Paandey opened to a good response at the domestic box office on March 18, raking in Rs 13.25 crore (net) on day 1. It put up decent numbers on Saturday (March 19), netting nearly Rs 12 crore despite facing competition from last week's release The Kashmir Files. Its total two-day collection stands at Rs 25.25 crore

#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country... Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2... Needs to improve its performance on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: ₹ 25.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/bnStlDFKg6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2022

This is the third Akshay movie to hit the screens under the 'new normal'. The 'Khiladi' tried to help the industry regain its mojo with Bellbottom, which hit the screens last May. The spy-thriller failed to make a strong impact as it wasn't released in Maharastra due to Covid-19 restrictions in the state. He returned to theatres with the Diwali release Sooryavanshi, which emerged as Bollywood's first clean hit after the Covid pandemic,

Bachchhan Paandey might help him score another big hit if it does well in the long run. This, however, may prove to be tougher than expected as The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office even in its second week. The action-comedy will also face stiff competition from the pan-India movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which hits the screens on March 25.

Bachchhan Paandey is an adaptation of the Tamil flick Jigarthanda, which was previously remade in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and revolves around a filmmaker who decides to make a film on a dreaded gangster. It features Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female protagonists. The cast includes Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. Bachchhan Paandey has been directed by Farhad Samji, who wielded the microphone for the third and fourth installments of the Housefull franchise,

With the film in theatres, Akshay is set to turn his attention to Prithviraj, touted to one of the biggest films of his career. It has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will hit the screens on June 3.

Akshay also has films such as Selfee, Raksha Bandhan and Mission Cinderella in her kitty.