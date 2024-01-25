'Bachelor Party' movie review: Another women bashing dud

Comedy is one of the most difficult genres to write, whether in cinema, literature or theatre. Because you need to come up with intelligent jokes that evoke a sense of humour in the audience. Making jokes around a particular gender and problems like patriarchy and misogyny is not funny.

‘Bachelor Party’ is about Santhosh (Diganth Manchale) who has no santhosha (happiness) in his life because his wife (Siri Ravikumar) is demanding. She expects him to come home straight from work and doesn’t allow him to party with his friends. He is supposedly scared of her and sad in life. But one day, he suddenly finds the courage to attend a friend’s bachelor party — when his wife is not in town — after catching a show on TV about “how to lie to your wife”. In a drunken state, he also plans a trip to Bangkok with his friend (Yogesh) and their physical education teacher from school (Achyuth Kumar). There he finds his wife cheating on him with another man. The narrative then follows the three men on a journey to expose Santhosh’s wife.

New characters are introduced post interval — an Udupi restaurant owner, a drug dealer, a Bangkok local. Their characters don’t add much to the story nor do their jokes make you laugh.

It looks like Balaji Manohar’s character of a dangerous drug dealer was placed in the narrative just so the director could get a chance to show the firing of a huge machine gun. Are we still hungover with ‘KGF’’s ‘doddamma’ (the American machine gun)? Although Manohar delivers a compelling performance, he cannot save the film.

Siri’s dialogues are poorly written. The scenes where she says she is tired of patriarchy and misogyny come out ridiculing feminism. This Rakshit Shetty production is full of cheap adult jokes and harshly labels women as husband beaters and gold diggers.

Achyuth Kumar, Yogesh and Diganth impress with their acting and Yogesh shows off his dance skills. However, one misses the naive Diganth from Yograj Bhat's earlier films.

With music by Arjun Ramu, the songs are peppy with quirky lyrics.

Directed by Abhijit Mahesh, ‘Bachelor Party’ looks like a patchwork of different stories. They hardly connect with one another, and end up making the film a yawn.