Badshah ends long-running feud with Honey Singh at Dehradun concert

"I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding but then I realised when we were together, 'jodne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the'. Today, I just want to let everyone know I’ve left that phase behind and I wish him all the best," he added.

Singh, 41, is yet to comment on Badshah's comments.

Badshah and Singh are considered among the top rappers in the country and have a massive fan-following. The two artists started out together as part of the rap band Mafia Mundeer, which also included Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar.