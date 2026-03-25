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Badshah marries Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi in an intimate ceremony: Report

The pictures of the couple's marriage went viral after Rikhi's mother, Poonam, shared the wedding photos on her Instagram account on March 24.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:13 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:13 IST
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