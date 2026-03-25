<p>Rapper-singer Badshah has reportedly gotten married to Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi in an intimate ceremony, nearly after six years of divorce from his first wife.</p><p>The pictures of the couple's marriage went viral after Rikhi's mother, Poonam, shared the wedding pics on her Instagram account on March 24.</p><p>Sharing a carousel of images with both Rikhi and Badshah dressed in wedding attire, Poonam wrote in the caption, "God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah."</p><p>The images seemingly show the couple performing traditional wedding rituals, including exchanging varmala, in the presence of close family members.</p><p>However, the couple has kept mum on the news, with no photos of the wedding whatsoever on their social media accounts.</p>.<p>This is Badshah's second marriage.</p><p>Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They got married in 2012 and were together for several years before separating. </p><p>Their divorce was reportedly finalised around 2020, ending their marriage after nearly eight years.</p><p>Masih had always maintained a low profile and stayed away from the limelight. The ex-couple also share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, which they are now reportedly co-parenting.</p><p>As for Rikhi, she is a Chandigarh-based model-turned-actor, who has majorly worked in the Punjabi industry.</p><p>Rikhi also featured in a Bollywood film <em>Nawabzaade</em>, where she starred alongside Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak, while Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Badshah made special appearances.</p>