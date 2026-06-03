Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Badshah's nightclub ‘Sago’ in Chandigarh sealed by authorities

According to regulatory authorities, the building violations include the unauthorized installation of partitions, cabins, toilets, kitchen areas and cold storage facilities.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 07:59 IST
Entertainment NewsChandigarhbadshahnightclubsFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us