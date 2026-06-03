<p>Sago, one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chandigarh">Chandigarh's </a>popular party spots owned by singer-rapper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/badshah">Badshah</a>, has been sealed by local authorities. This famous nightclub has been shut down after allegations of multiple structural violations.</p><p>This move by the Chandigarh Administration is part of an ongoing crackdown on commercial properties that ignore approved building plans and regulatory frameworks. The action took place in Chandigarh's posh Sector 26. </p><p>Despite receiving prior warnings, the venue's management failed to address ongoing irregularities, said the officials.</p>.Badshah ‘Tateeree’ row: Over 850 videos of controversial song removed from YouTube, Instagram.<p>Subsequent administrative inspections confirmed that numerous unauthorized modifications had been made, deviating significantly from the sanctioned architectural plans.</p><p>Confirming the closure, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “We have sealed the club Sago following multiple building violations.” He added that despite being given ample time and several opportunities to fix or regularize the issues, they failed to comply with the Estate Office's directives.</p><p>According to regulatory authorities, the building violations include the unauthorized installation of partitions, cabins, toilets, kitchen areas and cold storage facilities. The team also noted the illegal covering of open courtyards with mild steel structures and fibre sheets, the addition of tin sheds, modifications to the building's rear facade and significant deviations from the property's sanctioned architectural layout.</p>.<p>As per media reports, the enforcement process began in April 2024 when a show-cause notice was issued to the venue's occupants for several structural modifications. Management was given time and choice to fix the unapproved areas, but officials say all their ultimatums were ignored, leaving them with no choice but to seal the venue.</p><p>While this venue previously made headlines during a 2024 bomb scare, officials clarified that the current sealing is strictly a building code enforcement action and entirely unrelated to past events. </p><p>Neither Badshah nor Sago representatives have issued an official response to the sealing. The popular venue will remain locked until further notice from local authorities and until the legal and regulatory issues are officially resolved.</p>