<p>Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated debut at the BAFTA 2026. She was invited to announce the winner in the "Film Not in the English Language" category, and in the role of presenter, Alia owned the stage at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. However, the standout moment of the award evening was her proud embrace of her roots as Alia swooned the audience with her opening speech in Hindi.</p><p>In a beautiful nod to her roots, Alia greeted the audience with a traditional "Namaskar" before proceeding with the award presentation, earning widespread applause.</p><p>Taking a moment to celebrate the universal power of storytelling, Alia spoke about how films connect people beyond borders and words.</p><p>"Namaskar. Agla award ek aise film ke liye hai, jo Angrezi mein nahi hai. Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema," said Alia.</p><p>Her gesture garnered immense attraction and headlines, and her visuals are flooding social media. Netizens took to their social media to give their reactions, with some calling her "ICONIC."</p><p>The category featured a strong lineup of international films, including <em>It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sirat</em> and <em>The Voice of Hind Rajab</em>. <em>Sentimental Value</em> eventually took home the honour.</p><p>For the evening, Alia Bhatt wore a custom Gucci silver sequined gown with a high neckline and a fitted silhouette. She elevated her look by pairing a soft white fur stole that added a classic touch and nude-toned makeup.</p><p>Held at London's Royal Festival Hall, Alia's appearance at BAFTA adds to her emerging list of global appearances, following her outings at mega events like the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival. With her global participation, Alia seems to be on a mission to bridge Indian cinema with global platforms.</p><p>Meanwhile, the awards night largely belonged to Paul Thomas Anderson's <em>One Battle After Another</em>, which dominated the British Academy Film Awards with six wins, including Best Film. The ceremony also saw notable wins for Ryan Coogler's Sinners and first-time BAFTA victories.</p>