Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt makes a dashing debut, wins hearts with a touch of Hindi heritage

In a beautiful nod to her roots, Alia greeted the audience with a traditional 'Namaskar' before proceeding with the award presentation, earning widespread applause.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 10:45 IST
Entertainment NewsBAFTAalia bhattTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us