One Battle After Another takes home the Best Film BAFTA 👏 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ahNXNBdtA8— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Joe Alwyn, Maggie O'Farrell, Liza Marshall, Dame Pippa Harris, Chloé Zhao, Jacobi Jupe, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Lynes, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Emily Watson, and Nicolas Gonda pose with the Outstanding British Film Award for 'Hamnet' during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal… pic.twitter.com/OpowoC6kXN— Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) February 23, 2026
My Father's Shadow takes home the win for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer✨#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/WzmPHjYtrF— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Sentimental Value takes the win for Film Not in the English Language🌟#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/sN3UvowJgl— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
MR. NOBODY AGAINST PUTIN has won the BAFTA Award for Best Documentary! Congratulations to David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková, and the entire team on this incredibly well-deserved honor. pic.twitter.com/XZeE1M4Gg8— Kino Lorber (@KinoLorber) February 22, 2026
Lakshmipriya Devi accepts the #EEBAFTAs Children’s and Family Film award for Boong 💫 🗻 pic.twitter.com/TFBnBmDVSx— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Zootropolis 2 wins the BAFTA for Animated Film💫 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/uZwc6ZIGpv— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Paul Thomas Anderson takes to the stage to accept the BAFTA for Director✨#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/rBwecQY5kT— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Huge Congratulations to Ryan Coogler who takes home the Original Screenplay BAFTA for Sinners ✨ #EEBAFTAs @WarnerBrosUK pic.twitter.com/Td8wamagqA— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Paul Thomas Anderson poses with the Director Award, Adapted Screenplay Award, and Cinematography Award for 'One Battle After Another' during the EE @BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall in London.— Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) February 22, 2026
Jessie Buckley takes home the BAFTA for Leading Actress in Hamnet✨ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/v9JNIxKhb3— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Robert Aramayo takes the win for Leading Actor in I Swear💫 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/fdHDmKE600— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku accepts the award for Supporting Actress 🏆✨ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/j7hVCiEC93— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Thank you to BAFTA for honouring Sean Penn with the 'Supporting Actor' award for #OneBattleAfterAnother at the 2026 BAFTA Awards.@BAFTA | #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/kS42v3b5Hj— Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) February 22, 2026
Lauren Evans graces the #EEBAFTAs stage to accept the award for Casting of I Swear💫 pic.twitter.com/37OjgnsdJf— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
One Battle After Another takes home the BAFTA for Cinematography🌟#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Z60UI6vXlD— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
One Battle After Another picks up the BAFTA for Editing✨#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/5kUZgl2AAN— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
The BAFTA for Production Design goes to Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau for Frankenstein 👏#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/8gbsSkTjwj— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
This Is Endometriosis wins the BAFTA for British Short Film ✨ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/f7y7aZlCFk— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Two Black Boys in Paradise accept the BAFTA for British Short Animation✨#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/b8HmWBVmn0— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Ryan Coogler accepts the BAFTA for Original Score for Sinners on behalf of Ludwig Göransson🎼#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NwGRR0GLjR— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
F1 takes home the BAFTA for Sound🎶 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/e0gxU9gtjt— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Congratulations to the visual effects team of Avatar: Fire and Ash on their BAFTA Film Awards win for Best Special Visual Effects. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/MvdyErOCih— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) February 22, 2026
Robert Aramayo thanks his on and off screen family as he accepts the award for EE Rising Star 💖 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/FZEycUEWog— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026