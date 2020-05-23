Bajpai’s worst movie till date

Mrs Serial Killer (Netflix)

Rating: 1/5

Starring: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpai

Watching this movie made me wonder ‘what makes a movie watchable?’ — not incredible, not great, just watchable. Being a watchable movie has its merits.

It has to do with the flow of events and the intuitiveness of the elements of the frames in the movie.

A movie doesn’t have to be a work of art for an average viewer to spend time on it; it just has to be bearable. That’s the exact department in which ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ fails. Uninspired edits, unworthy scene compositions and bad writing ruined the movie.

Just two minutes into the movie, I was already feeling nauseous of three things:

1. Extremely dramatic and stereotypical Bollywood lighting.

2. Overdone make-up and unrealistic costumes for actors.

3. Total disregard for logic.

Watching it was the worst experience in 2020, second only to the lockdown. Talking about performances, Jacqueline Fernandez as Sona Mukherjee was unbearable.

Surprisingly, Manoj Bajypayee was bad too. To an extent that’s not expected of him. He just couldn’t grasp being or doing whatever the character was supposed to do in the movie. The blame falls more on the writer of the film who’s also the director. He failed at so many levels in this movie, to say the least.

Before anyone tries to justify the fact that it was a very low budget film, it’s hard not to mention that putting those funds to better use by portraying a modest family would have worked for the film. Instead, the movie pays a hefty price by basing its premise on a filthy rich family, one of Bollywood’s worst cliches till date.

And Manoj Bajypayee’s character, Dr Mrityunjay, being a gynaecologist, one would wonder how they could afford such a huge bungalow, a Toyota Fortuner and a Mini Cooper. Something’s not right. And the movie is riddled with such inconsistencies all throughout; of how Bollywood always only finds rich people to tell stories about, even when the premise is totally unjustified and unreasonable.