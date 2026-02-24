<p>A day after introducing Tony and Karmadi, makers of Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, gave the fans and followers a fresh update by introducing another new gritty character. Releasing a first look poster, the makers introduced Balaji Manohar as Bheera, welcoming him into the world of revenge and drama, further elevating the action saga.</p><p>At first glance, Balaji Manohar is seen in a stylish, dark green and black patterned suit with a black shirt, exuding a confident and powerful aura. Giving a true-hearted vibe, the poster shows him holding a cigar, adding to the tough, intense vibe. His look was completed with an array of accessories, including large gold rings and bold yellow-tinted sunglasses, enhancing his imposing presence. Behind him is a dark, dimly lit bookshelf, further emphasizing the mysterious and gritty atmosphere surrounding the character.</p>.<p>With <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em>, starring Yash, set to clash with Ranveer Singh's <em>Dhurandhar 2</em>, the makers are leaving no stone unturned and are feasting fans with regular updates surrounding the project.</p>.'Tony' & 'Karmadi' bring grit and vengeance to Yash’s 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'.<p>Earlier, the new promo teaser created a stir on digital space, garnering over 200 million views in the initial 24 hours. The teaser intrigued the audience with a striking new, clean-shaven avatar of Yash as 'Ticket', sparking multiple theories of a possible dual role.</p>.<p>Directed by Geetu Mohandas, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and other languages.</p><p>The movie stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the movie is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026.</p>