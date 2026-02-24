Menu
Balaji Manohar joins 'Toxic' as Bheera, brings revenge & power to forefront

Releasing a first-look poster, the makers introduced Balaji Manohar as Bheera, welcoming him into the world of revenge and drama, further elevating the action saga.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 14:19 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 14:19 IST
