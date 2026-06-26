'Balaramana Dinagalu' movie review: Weapons smuggled into jail, hidden inside masala doses - crime in old Bengaluru

<p><em>Balaramana Dinagalu</em> opens with weapons smuggled into the jail, hidden inside masala doses. For those familiar with Bengaluru’s underworld, it is clear this is not a completely fictional film, adding an extra layer of intrigue to what follows.</p><p>Directed by K M Chaitanya, <em>Balaramana Dinagalu</em> feels like a sequel to <em>Aa Dinagalu</em>. The film traces the rise of rowdy-sheeter Balarama, the character who also appears in <em>Aa Dinagalu</em>. Chaitanya doesn’t take long to establish how a village boy ended up in Jayaram’s (read Jayaraj) den. He cuts to the chase with a compelling chase sequence that captures the gullies where rowdies, gangsters, and crime operated in 80s Bengaluru. That entire sequence, in particular, is captured brilliantly by cinematographer H C Venu and by art director Vishwas Kashyap’s nuanced depiction of the area.</p><p>Balarama is portrayed as a Godfather-like figure and a benefactor to ordinary people, especially the poor and powerless. This influence stems from Jayaram himself, whose larger-than-life public image shapes the character's on-screen presence. Even so, the film does not extend sympathy to the characters, refusing to romanticise gangsters despite their charisma. Like most gangster dramas, <em>Balaramana Dinagalu</em> pits the ‘good bad’ against the ‘bad bad’, but never loses sight of the violence and moral compromises that define both worlds.</p>.<p>Vinod Prabhakar delivers a captivating performance, but in scenes with Ashish Vidyarthi (Jayaram) and Atul Kulkarni (Shashidhar), his limitations become apparent. Their commanding screen presence and layered performances overshadow him.</p><p>The film’s grainy texture and colour palette give it a retro, nostalgic feel. <em>Balaramana Dinagalu</em> also reminds us of the stories of old Bengaluru narrated to us by our parents, and of others we grew up curious about, such as Muthappai Rai’s connections. The film's background score carries a distinct rock sensibility, reflecting the prominence of rock music in Bengaluru during the 1980s and early 1990s.</p><p>To conclude, <em>Balaramana Dinagalu</em> is an engrossing reconstruction of a city and a time that continues to shape its popular imagination.</p>