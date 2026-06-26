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'Balaramana Dinagalu' movie review: Weapons smuggled into jail, hidden inside masala doses - crime in old Bengaluru

To conclude, Balaramana Dinagalu is an engrossing reconstruction of a city and a time that continues to shape its popular imagination.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 08:37 IST
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Balaramana Dinagalu (Kannada)
3/5
Director:K M Chaitanya
Ashish Vidyarthi plays a gangster.

Ashish Vidyarthi plays a gangster.

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 26 June 2026, 08:37 IST
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