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Baloch are not religious extremists: Activist Mir Yar Baloch on Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar'

Mir said he was "deeply disturbed" by multiple scenes in the first part of the film, which prompted him to share his thoughts in an X post when it released on December 5.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 08:57 IST
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